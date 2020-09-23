All five candidates for the District 112 School Board will participate in a virtual live candidate forum and answer questions from the public on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Sean Olsen, Donta Hughes, Ron Meyer, Jeffrey Ross, and Angela Erickson will have 90 seconds to speak for each question, which will be chosen at random.
The forum was previously cancelled by the organizers, Eastern Carver County League of Women Voters, but will now be moderated by Denny Laufenburger.
The public can submit questions for consideration to CarverCtyTownHallForum@mediacombb.net. Include “112 Question” in the subject line.