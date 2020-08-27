... on the west side of the school district boundary in Victoria.
Currently, Eastern Carver County Schools owns two parcels of property targeted for future school growth, one in Chaska and another in Victoria. The property is located north of Holy Family Catholic High School and south of State Highway 5.
DeeDee Kahring, Director of Finance & Operations for ECCS, said during the 2019 referendum planning, the School Board Facilities Task Force reviewed the District’s properties to determine the best location for the next elementary school.
The Task Force determined that the Victoria parcel no longer meets the needs of the district for a school building site.
"It is not well-suited for an elementary school," Kahring said. "Highway 5 is a challenging road, and it's a long ways off from being changed in how that road flows."
The District has owned the parcel, purchased from the Michel Family, for around 20 years.
"We are asking to use funds from a sale to purchase another parcel that would make more sense for future growth. Likely something in the western side of the district's boundaries. In doing so, setting us up better for the future," Kahring said.
Because the bond has been satisfied, District 112 has three options per Minnesota Statute 123B.51 to use the potential sale money of the land for. Kahring is proposing the third option, "to replace the building or property sold."
"I think this parcel with all of the housing developments around it ... it is worth more than a property we may purchase on the west side of our boundary," Kahring said.
She shared interest is high with the property. Kahring receives inquiries from developers often. Because of this, a bidding process likely will take place.
Kahring said the District will once again work with Colliers International for the real estate transaction as the broker. A purchase agreement for the sale of property will require school board for approval.