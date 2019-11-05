I voted sticker
For Minnetonka Public Schools, there were 11 candidates running for four positions. The winning candidates include three incumbents.

  • Lisa Wagner (incumbent): 3,088, 13.97%
  • Katie Becker (incumbent): 3,031, 13.71%
  • Mark E. Ambrosen (incumbent): 2,791, 12.62%
  • Christine Ritchie: 2,595, 11.74%
  • Julie Light: 1,929, 8.72%
  • Trevor Thurling: 1,885, 8.53%
  • Sarah Clymer: 1,885, 8.53%
  • Josh Wilcox: 1,832, 8.29%
  • Don Amorosi: 1,164, 5.26%
  • Meghan Selinger: 1,012, 4.58%
  • Kathryn Gimse: 861, 3.89%
  • Write-in: 38, 0.17%

