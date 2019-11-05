For Minnetonka Public Schools, there were 11 candidates running for four positions. The winning candidates include three incumbents.
- Lisa Wagner (incumbent): 3,088, 13.97%
- Katie Becker (incumbent): 3,031, 13.71%
- Mark E. Ambrosen (incumbent): 2,791, 12.62%
- Christine Ritchie: 2,595, 11.74%
- Julie Light: 1,929, 8.72%
- Trevor Thurling: 1,885, 8.53%
- Sarah Clymer: 1,885, 8.53%
- Josh Wilcox: 1,832, 8.29%
- Don Amorosi: 1,164, 5.26%
- Meghan Selinger: 1,012, 4.58%
- Kathryn Gimse: 861, 3.89%
- Write-in: 38, 0.17%