Graduation ceremonies in District 112 are returning, and they will be a familiar venue.
Chanhassen and Chaska high schools will hold commencement programs on Friday, June 11. Chanhassen is set for a rehearsal at 10 a.m. with the ceremony at 4 p.m. with Chaska seniors coming together for a rehearsal at noon and the ceremony at 7 p.m.
"Graduation is arguably the highlight of a student’s formal education, as it marks the transition from one stage of life to another. It is also a district-wide and family-wide celebration of that transition," a May 5 District 112 press release said.
The District said sites were visited, seats were counted, family input was gathered, and state guidance on gatherings was consulted. An initial two ticket count for each graduate was altered on May 7.
"The governor and the Minnesota Department of Health have eased restrictions related to indoor gatherings that take place after May 28. This is great news for anyone attempting to plan a high school graduation. As a result of these changes, we are now able to offer a graduation experience that is much more familiar to families, though there will still be some COVID restrictions in place," a May 7 release said. "The capacity and spacing restrictions are now lifted, but guests and graduates will still be required to wear a mask during the ceremony."
The ceremonies will also be live streamed for those unable to attend.
District 112 will release more detailed communication for each school later in May regarding safety protocol, registration, and ticket distribution.
Those not ready or comfortable to participate with in-person activities will be honored at the ceremony. Building leaders will meet with those students to distribute diplomas.