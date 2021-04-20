Carver County students that are 16 or older are eligible for two Pfizer vaccination clinics this week.
Thursday, April 22: 3:30-7:30 p.m.at Canterbury Park in Shakopee
Friday, April 23: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Waconia Event Center
16- and 17-year-olds are not required to have their parent/guardian attend. However, a parent/guardian needs to sign the electronic consent when registering for an appointment.
Email invites for a second dose will be sent out approximately one week after the first dose appointment.
Preparing for your vaccine: Drink lots of water, make sure you have something to eat BEFORE you receive your vaccine and get a good night’s sleep before your appointment.
If you are interested, please complete THIS SURVEY. Invites for the clinic will not come from public health, they will come directly from Vaccination Clinics: no-reply@multistatep4p.com. Please check your junk/spam folders if you do not see the invite the day after completing the form.