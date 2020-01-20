Ten students from St. Hubert School in Chanhassen participated in the school competition of the National Geographic GeoBee on Jan. 15.
Wesley Erpelding, an eighth-grade student, won first place, with seventh-grader Michael Stoltman winning second place, and seventh-grader Lucy Witecomb finishing third place.
The school competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee, a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world, according to a press release. Questions cover not only geography, but also ancient and world civilizations, cultures, and physical features.
Over more than three decades, more than 120 million students have learned about the world through participation in the GeoBee.
School champions, including Erpelding, will take an online qualifying test; up to 100 of the top test scorers in each state then become eligible to compete in their State GeoBee. The winners of the State GeoBees receive an all-expenses-paid trip to participate in the GeoBee national championship in spring 2020. Students will be competing for cash prizes, scholarships and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour II. More info at WWW. natgeobee.org.