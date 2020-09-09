Nancy Guenther has lived in Carver for 22 years. She knows just about everyone in her quiet neighborhood and has never had any kind of crime occur at her house. But on September 1, she noticed something was missing — her political sign and flags in her front yard.
Other signs across her street and throughout her neighborhood were still in place, so she thought it might be an isolated incident. After posting about it on social media, it quickly became apparent that she wasn’t the only one.
Carver County candidates and residents have taken to social media in the past few weeks to express anger over the theft of political signs in the area. Sheriff Jason Kamerud confirmed at a Chanhassen city council meeting that there were six reported thefts from August 1 - 21. But not every person files a police report — like Guenther, who didn’t think it would make much of a difference.
Instead, she bought new signs and put up security cameras.
Chanhassen City Council member and State Senate candidate Julia Coleman has arguably received the most attention from residents. When over $1,000 worth of signs were stolen in a two-mile radius before the primary election on August 11, her campaign bought trail cameras to catch the thief in the act.
And it worked. Coleman posted a photo of a sign thief that garnered hundreds of shares and several tips on identifying the man. According to a Facebook video posted on Thursday, the tips helped law enforcement track down the thief, who will most likely be issued a citation.
“I’m a young, conservative mother who is speaking her mind, and that really resonates with voters. There’s nothing they can do to stop that, but they can feel a little bit like they’re in control by damaging and throwing away a sign. But every time a sign goes missing, I just commit to working that much harder. So, thank you for the motivation,” Coleman said.
Left-leaning candidates also haven’t escaped campaign damage. Rep. Dean Phillips, who is running for re-election in Minnesota’s third congressional district that includes Carver County, said in a tweet that many of his supporters found their signs missing or damaged. On August 30, his Minnetonka campaign office was burglarized.
“Your disregard for law and stoking of fear and disorder, only increases my resolve,” he said.
While Coleman caught one thief, her campaign can’t prove who else may have stolen the 20-25 signs. Penalties and charges would vary depending on the amount stolen. Guenther and Coleman are both conservative, but political parties shouldn’t matter — stealing is unacceptable, Coleman added.
“People [on social media] are saying that no one should behave this way, regardless of a party, and I wholeheartedly agree. I expected more from the residents of Chanhassen, and they should expect more out of these thieves too,” she said.