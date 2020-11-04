I voted
How Carver County voted in the 2020 Election

Presidential Race

(R) Donald Trump 33,972 51.40%

(D) Joe Biden 30,736 46.50%

U.S. Senate

(R) Jason Lewis 33,586 51.40%

(D) Tina Smith 27,591 42.20%

How Chanhassen voted in the 2020 Election

Presidential Race

Biden 9,364 votes 54.3%

(By Precinct: 1153 1223 936 1352 1561 1570 1569)

Trump 7,481 votes 43.4%

(By Precinct: 775 1010 707 1130 1327 1204 1328)

Other 406 votes 2.3%

U.S. Senate

Tina Smith 8,369 votes 49%

(By Precinct: 1047 1077 843 1187 1380 1451 1384)

Jason Lewis 7,823 votes 45.6%

(By Precinct: 824 1013 776 1168 1397 1241 1404)

Other 896 votes 5.4%

U.S. House

Dean Phillips 8,452 votes 49.8%

(By Precinct: 1,046 1147 835 1232 1387 1431 1374)

Kendall Qualls 8,511 votes 50.1%

(By Precinct: 897 1096 845 1264 1511 1371 1527)

Other 18 votes 0.1%

State Representative 33B

Kelly Morrison 4,290 votes

(By Precinct: 1073 1146 841 1230)

Andrew Myers 4,003 votes

(By Precinct: 853 1086 823 1241)

State Senate 47

Julia Coleman 4,470 votes

(By Precinct: 1531 1369 1570)

Addie Miller 3,998 votes

(By Precinct: 1311 1401 1286)

How Chaska voted in the 2020 Election

Presidential Race

Biden 8,460 votes 53.2%

(By Precinct: 2057 2587 1809 2007)

Trump 7,043 votes 44.3%

(By Precinct: 1946 2129 1365 1603)

Other 402 votes 2.5%

U.S. Senate

Tina Smith 7,450 votes 47.7%

(By Precinct: 1867 2285 1542 1756)

Jason Lewis 6,957 votes 44.5%

(By Precinct: 1941 2163 1300 1553)

Other 1,225 votes 7.8%

U.S. House

Dean Phillips 7,757 votes 50.0%

(By Precinct: 1919 2300 1698 1840)

Kendall Qualls 7,737 votes 49.9%

(By Precinct: 2121 2405 1465 1746)

Other 20 votes 0.1%

State Representative 47B

Greg Boe 7,747 votes

(By Precinct: 2140 2382 1480 1745)

Dan Kessler 7,612 votes

(By Precinct: 1873 2273 1671 1795)

State Senate 47

Julia Coleman 7,645 votes

(By Precinct: 2094 2376 1458 1717)

Addie Miller 7,688 votes

(By Precinct: 1919 2281 1676 1812)

