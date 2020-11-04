How Carver County voted in the 2020 Election
Presidential Race
(R) Donald Trump 33,972 51.40%
(D) Joe Biden 30,736 46.50%
U.S. Senate
(R) Jason Lewis 33,586 51.40%
(D) Tina Smith 27,591 42.20%
How Chanhassen voted in the 2020 Election
Presidential Race
Biden 9,364 votes 54.3%
(By Precinct: 1153 1223 936 1352 1561 1570 1569)
Trump 7,481 votes 43.4%
(By Precinct: 775 1010 707 1130 1327 1204 1328)
Other 406 votes 2.3%
U.S. Senate
Tina Smith 8,369 votes 49%
(By Precinct: 1047 1077 843 1187 1380 1451 1384)
Jason Lewis 7,823 votes 45.6%
(By Precinct: 824 1013 776 1168 1397 1241 1404)
Other 896 votes 5.4%
U.S. House
Dean Phillips 8,452 votes 49.8%
(By Precinct: 1,046 1147 835 1232 1387 1431 1374)
Kendall Qualls 8,511 votes 50.1%
(By Precinct: 897 1096 845 1264 1511 1371 1527)
Other 18 votes 0.1%
State Representative 33B
Kelly Morrison 4,290 votes
(By Precinct: 1073 1146 841 1230)
Andrew Myers 4,003 votes
(By Precinct: 853 1086 823 1241)
State Senate 47
Julia Coleman 4,470 votes
(By Precinct: 1531 1369 1570)
Addie Miller 3,998 votes
(By Precinct: 1311 1401 1286)
How Chaska voted in the 2020 Election
Presidential Race
Biden 8,460 votes 53.2%
(By Precinct: 2057 2587 1809 2007)
Trump 7,043 votes 44.3%
(By Precinct: 1946 2129 1365 1603)
Other 402 votes 2.5%
U.S. Senate
Tina Smith 7,450 votes 47.7%
(By Precinct: 1867 2285 1542 1756)
Jason Lewis 6,957 votes 44.5%
(By Precinct: 1941 2163 1300 1553)
Other 1,225 votes 7.8%
U.S. House
Dean Phillips 7,757 votes 50.0%
(By Precinct: 1919 2300 1698 1840)
Kendall Qualls 7,737 votes 49.9%
(By Precinct: 2121 2405 1465 1746)
Other 20 votes 0.1%
State Representative 47B
Greg Boe 7,747 votes
(By Precinct: 2140 2382 1480 1745)
Dan Kessler 7,612 votes
(By Precinct: 1873 2273 1671 1795)
State Senate 47
Julia Coleman 7,645 votes
(By Precinct: 2094 2376 1458 1717)
Addie Miller 7,688 votes
(By Precinct: 1919 2281 1676 1812)