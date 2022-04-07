Carver County Attorney Mark Metz announced he is seeking re-election this November. Metz has served as Carver County Attorney for the past 12 years and was first elected in 2010.
“I am grateful to the citizens of Carver County for allowing me to serve as their county attorney,” Metz stated. “I am proud of the work that our dedicated and talented professionals have accomplished over the 12 years. It would be an honor to continue to serve the people of Carver County for another term.”
Under Metz, the office has established specialty courts such as the Veteran’s Court and Substance Abuse Court, the release stated.
Metz has also supported initiatives to combat child sex trafficking and elder abuse and programs to improve the mental health system. During his tenure, he has successfully prosecuted and handled some of the more high-profile cases, such as the death of Prince and the murder of Earl Olander, the release stated.
Metz currently serves as the president of the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association. He was elected in 2021 and represents the 87 county attorneys in enhancing justice throughout the state. He also is an adjunct law professor at Mitchell Hamline College of Law.
“My priority as county attorney has always been to protect public safety through our prosecution, alternative treatment courts and relationships with our justice partners,” Metz said. “I have been a strong advocate for victim’s rights and I will continue to serve with integrity, compassion and collaboration.”
Metz leads an office of 34 employees and 18 attorneys. The office prosecutes felony cases and misdemeanor and traffic cases, along with other responsibilities such as child support enforcement, juvenile prosecution, child protection, commitments and providing legal advice to county divisions, according to the release.