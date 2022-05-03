The Carver County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved its 2022 Redistricting Plan last week, including the assignment of either two- or four-year terms for the four districts slated for the 2022 ballot.
The board also approved its 2022 redistricting plan for the Carver County Soil and Water Conservation District 2022, according to a press release.
These finalized plans, along with an interactive map where residents can input their home address to view their new Commissioner District, can be found on the Election Department’s Redistricting website.
By law, following the 2020 U.S. Census, states, cities, townships and finally counties went through a redistricting process to ensure each district and resident receives equal representation. With the county’s current population of 106,992, the average district population is 21,384 and the statutory 10% population range is between 19,246-23,522 residents, according to the release.
The Board approved the new districts to include the following precincts, wards, cities and townships:
- District 1: Chanhassen Precinct 5, Chanhassen Precinct 6, Chaska Ward 3, Chaska Ward 4
- District 2: Chanhassen Precinct 1, Chanhassen Precinct 2, Chanhassen Precinct 3, Chanhassen Precinct 4, Shorewood Precinct 2, Victoria Precinct 1
- District 3: Chaska Ward 1 Precinct 1, Chaska Ward 1 Precinct 2, Chaska Ward 2 Precinct 1, Chaska Ward 2 Precinct 2, Victoria Precinct 2, Victoria Precinct 3, Victoria Precinct 4
- District 4: Hollywood Township, Laketown Township, Mayer, Victoria Precinct 5, Waconia Township, Waconia Precinct 1, Waconia Precinct 2, Waconia Precinct 3, Watertown Township, Watertown
- District 5: Benton Township, Camden Township, Carver, Cologne, Dahlgren Township, Hamburg, Hancock Township, New Germany, Norwood Young America, San Francisco Township, Young America Township
The county’s 2022 Redistricting Plan requires districts 1 and 5 inclusion on the 2022 ballot, but does not require District 3 to be on the 2022 Ballot. Districts 2 and 4 are on the 2022 Ballot because its four-year terms expire in 2022. The County Board approved staggered terms for commissioner districts on the 2022 ballot as follows:
- 2-year term for Districts 1
- 4-year term for Districts 2, 4 and 5
After the 2022 election, all commissioner districts move back to four-year terms.
Starting on May 17, county residents can file to run for County Commissioner in the district represented by their home address.
Filing runs from May 17-31. The primary election, if more than two candidates file in a specific district, occurs on Aug. 9, with the statewide general election happening on Nov. 8.
For more information, visit www.co.carver.mn.us/elections.