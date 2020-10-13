Chanhassen City Council candidates will take part in a candidate forum at noon Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Five candidates — Haley Pemrick Schubert, Matthew Etheridge, Ryan Soller, Lucille “Lucy” Rehm and incumbent Jerry McDonald — are running for two open positions held by Bethany Tjornhom and McDonald. All five have agreed to attend.
The event will be moderated by former Chanhassen mayor Tom Furlong. Each candidate will give an opening and closing statement and answer three to four questions. Residents can submit their questions to be considered by emailing vernelle@vclayton.com.
The event is a replacement for Buy Chanhassen’s popular candidate luncheon that was originally scheduled at the Legion. While residents can’t talk with the candidates over lunch, the event will be held in the Chanhassen City Council chambers and is open to the public. Seating is limited and will be first-come, first-served.
The event will also be broadcasted virtually on the city of Chanhassen website at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/240/Agendas-Minutes-Videos or on Mediacom Cable Channel 107.2.