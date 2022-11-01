Vote this way

Signs, tape and barriers direct voters to their polling location inside the Chaska Community Center on Election Day in 2020.

 Photo by Amy Felegy

Roughly 10% of the races for the Minnesota House and Senate will decide which party controls each chamber of the state Legislature — voting patterns that have held true for more than a decade.

That means Republicans and Democrats are scrambling for advantage in about two dozen of the 201 legislative seats up for election this year. Further complicating the political calculus, Minnesota has redrawn legislative districts after the 2020 U.S. Census.

