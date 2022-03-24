Dr. Dan Kessler, a long-time Chaska resident, has announced that he will seek the DFL-endorsement for the District 48 seat in the Minnesota Senate.
“There is so much disinformation out there, and I’m motivated to run as a counter to extremists trying to scare people,” Kessler stated, in his March 20 announcement.
“Our communities don’t need elected officials who divide, they deserve public servants who will use science and reasonableness to lead Minnesota forward. I will work tirelessly for the issues people care about and bring people together to build strong communities.”
“Women know what’s best for them and their health care decisions need to be between them, their families and their doctors. Minnesotans should be free of regulations that seek to interfere with teachers in the classroom, and everyone should have the right to fix the stuff they bought,” Kessler stated.
“I want every resident in District 48 to be healthy, happy and to have a place in our strong communities,” stated Kessler, a psychologist.
Most of Carver County was recently redistricted into District 48, including Chaska, Chanhassen, Cologne, Victoria and Waconia. State Sen. Julia Coleman (R-Waconia) has announced she’ll seek re-election in the newly-drawn district.
In 2020, Kessler lost his bid for the District 47B state representative seat to incumbent Greg Boe by 14,169-13,286 votes.
Kessler and his wife, Michelle Love, have four children. The oldest two are in college, the youngest attend Eastern Carver County Schools.