The results are in for the 2022 Minnesota Primary Election. The election is the first to be held after the state underwent redistricting in February of this year.
After redistricting, state Senate District 48 includes Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Waconia, Waconia Township, Benton Township, Cologne, Laketown Township, Mayer and Shorewood.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed that in state Senate District 48, Dan Kessler won the primary with 3,054 votes or 90.14%. His challenger Bala Chintaginjala received 334 votes or 9.86%
Kessler will run against incumbent State Sen. Julia Coleman (R-Waconia) in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Kessler is a long-time Chaska resident. He and his wife, Michelle Love, have four children. The oldest two are in college, the youngest attend Eastern Carver County Schools.