Based on incomplete unofficial election results from Election Day, David Osmek has received the most votes for State Senate District 33, which includes a portion of Chanhassen.
The Republican candidate had 53.98% of the votes, compared to DFL candidate Gretchen Piper with 45.96%.
Osmek received 31,474 votes; Piper received 26,803; and write-in candidates received 35. All 40 precincts were reported as of Tuesday night, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
"It was what I expected. Parts of the district are leaning more towards Democrat (and) have certainly gone a little bit in the opposite direction of some of my viewpoints, but the honest answer is I still represent the district well," Osmek said.
"Seven percentage points is what a lot of senators would be very happy to have and I am happy to be retained by the residents of District 33," he added.
Piper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
These are considered incomplete unofficial results. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, but received by Carver County Elections after Election Day are set aside and not included in these results.