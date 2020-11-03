Victoria City Councilor Deb McMillan will be the city’s next mayor after running unopposed.
McMillan, who is currently serving her first term as a Victoria city councilor, is a self-employed consultant and has worked with chambers of commerce across the west metro since 2000. She received 5,269 votes, or 97.18%.
She will be replacing Tom Funk, who ran for the State Senate District 47 race and was defeated by Chanhassen Councilor Julia Coleman in the August primaries.
“My vision for Victoria is to continue to be a vibrant and beautiful community where people want to live and business want to locate," McMillan said in a recent Q&A.