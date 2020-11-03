Derek Gunderson and Chad Roberts have won seats on the Victoria City Council, according to early election results.
Gunderson, Roberts and incumbent Tom Gregory competed for the two open seats. However, current Councilor Deb McMillan won the Victoria mayoral race, which now opens up a third seat.
Gunderson received 3,160 votes, with Roberts coming in second at 3,025 and Gregory in third with 2,753.
Roberts, a first-time candidate, works in risk management at a law firm and focused his platform on city development and diversity.
"I'm very excited," Roberts said. "You never know what's going to happen. All three of us ran a good race and I'm excited to get to work in January."
Gunderson is a self-employed consultant who has served in various county and city roles, including as vice chair of the Victoria Planning Commission. This is his second City Council run.
Gregory, a Victoria business owner, was elected to the council in 2016 and focused his run on community growth and development.
These are considered incomplete unofficial results. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, but received by Carver County Elections after Election Day are not yet included in these results.