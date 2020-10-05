All six senate and house candidates for District 47 will participate in a live candidate forum and answer questions from the public on Monday, Oct. 12.
Candidates are Julia Coleman and Addie Miller for District 47 Senate, Arlan Brinkmeyer and Jim Nash for House District 47A and Greg Boe and Dan Kessler for House District 47B.
The senate forum is set for 7 p.m. with the house forum starting at 8 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the Public will not be able to attend in person at the Carver County Board Chambers.
The SD 47 Forum will be Live Streamed via YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/user/CarverCountyMN/live
The public can submit questions for consideration to CarverCtyTownHallForum@mediacombb.net. Additionally, a question document submission can be made online.