Tuesday, Nov. 3 marks an Election Day like no other.
The coronavirus has marred much of 2020 and the general election was no exception. Approximately half of voters in Scott and Dakota counties cast their votes via absentee ballots — an effort to curve attendance at the polls and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In Scott County, approximately 48,600 absentee ballots were requested and as of Sunday, about 41,300 had been accepted, according to the election office.
In 2018, a record-setting 13,000 absentee ballots were cast, and around 12,000 residents voted by absentee in the 2016 election, Scott County Auditor Cindy Geis said.
In Carver County, Elections Supervisor Kendra Olson said more than half of the county's 70,000 registered voters had already filled out a ballot as of Monday.
“We’ve never had anything remotely like this as far as this type of number,” Olson said, noting the high participation.
Olson said the county issued over 36,000 absentee ballots this time around, 4,000 of which hadn’t come back as of early this week.
While absentee ballots have helped to reduce crowds, they are throwing election results for a loop. While some may be clear after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, others may not be until Wednesday or next week.
The results released on Election Day are considered "incomplete unofficial results," according to election officials.
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that Minnesota absentee ballots arriving after Election Day should be separated from other ballots in case they are later invalidated by a final court order. The ruling doesn’t block Minnesota’s seven-day extension for counting absentee ballots outright, but puts the grace period in danger, according to the Associated Press.
Click through the links below to explore local election results. This page will be updated as tallies become available.
Carver County Election Results
Minnesota House of Representatives
- District 47A
- District 47B
- District 33B
Minnesota State Senate
- District 33
- District 47
School District 112 Board
- District 112 School Board
Carver
- Carver City Council
Chanhassen
- Chanhassen City Council
Chaska
- Mayoral race
- Chaska City Council
Victoria
- Mayoral race
- Victoria City Council
Carver County Board of Commissioners
Carver County Board of Commissioners
Scott County Election Results
Minnesota House of Representatives
- District 55B
- District 56A
- District 55A
Minnesota State Senate
- District 55
- District 56
Jordan
- Mayoral race
- Jordan City Council
- Jordan School Board
Prior Lake
- Mayoral race
- Prior Lake City Council
- Prior Lake City Council special election
- Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board
Savage
- Mayoral race
- Savage City Council
- Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board
Shakopee
- Shakopee City Council
- Shakopee School Board
- Shakopee Public Schools referendum
- SPUC ballot question
Scott County Board of Commissioners
Scott County Board of Commissioners
Results were compiled from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Reporters Amy Felegy and Christine Schuster contributed to this report.