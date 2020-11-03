Tuesday Nov. 3, Election Day, is here.
Residents can check their registration status at sos.state.mn.us. You can also register to vote on Election Day in person (and will need to bring proof of residence).
Mail-in ballots not received by Nov. 3 (even if postmarked by then) may not be counted, depending on a recent Court of Appeals case. People in Carver County can drop off absentee ballots on Nov. 3 at the Carver County Government Center (600 E Fourth St. Chaska) until 3 p.m.
Here are the voting locations for Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria residents. Voting locations and candidates on the ballot depend on what precinct you live in, which can be found online at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
CARVER
- Carver City Hall
- 316 Broadway St. Carver, MN 55315
CHANHASSEN
Chanhassen Precinct 1A
- Chanhassen Library
- 7711 Kerber Blvd., Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Precinct 1B
- Chanhassen City Hall Senior Center
- 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Precinct 2A
- Chanhassen Recreation Center
- 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Precinct 2B
- Chanhassen Recreation Center
- 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Precinct 3
- Westwood Community Church
- 3121 Westwood Dr., Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Precinct 4
- Chanhassen Public Works Building
- 7901 Park Place, Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Precinct 5
- Country Inn & Suites
- 591 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, MN 55317
CHASKA
Chaska Ward 1
- Chaska Moravian Church
- 115 4th St. E., Chaska, MN 55318
Chaska Ward 2
- Christ Victorious Lutheran Church
- 9860 Shady Oak Dr., Chaska, MN 55318
Chaska Ward 3
- Church on the Hill
- 950 Trumble St., Chaska, MN 55318
Chaska Ward 4
- Chaska Community Center
- 1661 Park Ridge Dr., Chaska, MN 55318
VICTORIA
Victoria Precinct 1
- Victoria City Hall
- 1670 Stieger Lake Ln., Victoria, MN 55386
Victoria Precinct 2
- Victoria Recreation Center Field House Gymnasium
- 8475 Kochia Ln., Victoria, MN 55386
Victoria Precinct 3
- Lion’s Park Pavilion
- 1505 82nd St., Victoria, MN 55386
CANDIDATES
City, county, state and school candidates for eastern Carver County are listed below. The list doesn't include federal and judicial candidates. To find out which candidate is on your ballot visit https://myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us/.
MINNESOTA LEGISLATURE
Senate District 33
- David Osmek-R
- Gretchen Piper-DFL
House District 33B
- Andrew Myers-R
- Kelly Morrison-DFL
Senate District 47
- Julia Coleman-R
- Addie Miller-DFL
State Representative District 47A
- Jim Nash-R
- Arlan Brinkmeier-DFL
State Representative District 47B
- Greg Boe-R
- Dan Kessler-DFL
CARVER COUNTY BOARD
County Commissioner District 1
- Gayle Degler
County Commissioner District 3
Matt Udermann
Randy Maluchnik
County Commissioner District 5
John P. Fahey
- Mark Willems
SCHOOL DISTRICT 112 BOARD
(Vote for up to 3)
- Angela Erickson
- Dontá Hughes
- Ron Meyer
- Sean Olsen
- Jeff Ross
CARVER
Council Member (Vote for up to 2)
- Joy McKnight
Kristy Mock
CHANHASSEN
Council Member (Vote for up to 2)
- Matthew Etheridge
- Jerry A. McDonald
- Haley Pemrick Schubert
- Lucille "Lucy" Rehm
- Ryan Soller
CHASKA
Mayor
- Mark Windschitl
Council Member Ward 2
- Taylor Hubbard
Council Member Ward 4
- Mike Huang
VICTORIA
Mayor
- Deb McMillan
Council Member (Vote for up to 2)
- Chad J. Roberts
- Tom Gregory
- Derek A. Gunderson
Information compiled by Carver County Elections and Minnesota Secretary of State