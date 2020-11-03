I voted sticker
Photo by Amy Felegy

Tuesday Nov. 3, Election Day, is here.

Residents can check their registration status at sos.state.mn.us. You can also register to vote on Election Day in person (and will need to bring proof of residence).

Mail-in ballots not received by Nov. 3 (even if postmarked by then) may not be counted, depending on a recent Court of Appeals case. People in Carver County can drop off absentee ballots on Nov. 3 at the Carver County Government Center (600 E Fourth St. Chaska) until 3 p.m.

Here are the voting locations for Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria residents. Voting locations and candidates on the ballot depend on what precinct you live in, which can be found online at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.

CARVER

  • Carver City Hall
  • 316 Broadway St. Carver, MN 55315

CHANHASSEN

Chanhassen Precinct 1A

  • Chanhassen Library
  • 7711 Kerber Blvd., Chanhassen, MN 55317

Chanhassen Precinct 1B

  • Chanhassen City Hall Senior Center
  • 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen, MN 55317

Chanhassen Precinct 2A

  • Chanhassen Recreation Center
  • 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen, MN 55317

Chanhassen Precinct 2B

  • Chanhassen Recreation Center
  • 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen, MN 55317

Chanhassen Precinct 3

  • Westwood Community Church
  • 3121 Westwood Dr., Chanhassen, MN 55317

Chanhassen Precinct 4

  • Chanhassen Public Works Building
  • 7901 Park Place, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Chanhassen Precinct 5

  • Country Inn & Suites
  • 591 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, MN 55317

CHASKA

Chaska Ward 1

  • Chaska Moravian Church
  • 115 4th St. E., Chaska, MN 55318

Chaska Ward 2

  • Christ Victorious Lutheran Church
  • 9860 Shady Oak Dr., Chaska, MN 55318

Chaska Ward 3

  • Church on the Hill
  • 950 Trumble St., Chaska, MN 55318

Chaska Ward 4

  • Chaska Community Center
  • 1661 Park Ridge Dr., Chaska, MN 55318

VICTORIA

Victoria Precinct 1

  • Victoria City Hall
  • 1670 Stieger Lake Ln., Victoria, MN 55386

Victoria Precinct 2

  • Victoria Recreation Center Field House Gymnasium
  • 8475 Kochia Ln., Victoria, MN 55386

Victoria Precinct 3

  • Lion’s Park Pavilion
  • 1505 82nd St., Victoria, MN 55386

CANDIDATES

City, county, state and school candidates for eastern Carver County are listed below. The list doesn't include federal and judicial candidates. To find out which candidate is on your ballot visit https://myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us/.

MINNESOTA LEGISLATURE

Senate District 33

  • David Osmek-R
  • Gretchen Piper-DFL

House District 33B

  • Andrew Myers-R
  • Kelly Morrison-DFL

Senate District 47

  • Julia Coleman-R
  • Addie Miller-DFL

State Representative District 47A

  • Jim Nash-R
  • Arlan Brinkmeier-DFL

State Representative District 47B

  • Greg Boe-R
  • Dan Kessler-DFL

CARVER COUNTY BOARD

County Commissioner District 1

  • Gayle Degler

County Commissioner District 3

  • Matt Udermann

  • Randy Maluchnik

County Commissioner District 5

  • John P. Fahey

  • Mark Willems

SCHOOL DISTRICT 112 BOARD

(Vote for up to 3)

  • Angela Erickson
  • Dontá Hughes
  • Ron Meyer
  • Sean Olsen
  • Jeff Ross

CARVER

Council Member (Vote for up to 2)

  • Joy McKnight

  • Kristy Mock

CHANHASSEN

Council Member (Vote for up to 2)

  • Matthew Etheridge
  • Jerry A. McDonald
  • Haley Pemrick Schubert 
  • Lucille "Lucy" Rehm
  • Ryan Soller

CHASKA

Mayor

  • Mark Windschitl

Council Member Ward 2 

  • Taylor Hubbard

Council Member Ward 4

  • Mike Huang

VICTORIA

Mayor

  • Deb McMillan

Council Member (Vote for up to 2)

  • Chad J. Roberts
  • Tom Gregory
  • Derek A. Gunderson

Information compiled by Carver County Elections and Minnesota Secretary of State

