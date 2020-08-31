The four candidates for Carver County Commissioner in Districts 3 and 5 will face off in a question-and-answer town hall forum this month.
Organized by former Chanhassen mayor Denny Laufenburger, the event will be livestreamed on Thursday, September 17 from the County Board Chambers at the Courthouse. All four candidates — Matt Udermann and Randy Maluchnik in District 3 and John Fahey and Mark Willems in District 5 — have agreed to participate.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the public will not be allowed to attend.
Laufenburger, who will moderate and is operating independently of other organizations, plans to follow a similar format to previous forums. Each candidate will give an opening and closing statement and answer five to seven questions. The questions will not be known in advance.
Carver County residents are welcome to submit questions to CarverCtyTownHallForum@mediacombb.net.