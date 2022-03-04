Voters in Carver County might find themselves in new legislative districts this election season after Minnesota’s new political boundaries reshaped portions of the region.
Maps unveiled in February by a special five-judge redistricting panel establish new boundaries for Minnesota’s eight congressional seats and 201 legislative districts.
Across the Twin Cities, many legislative boundaries were redrawn inward and condensed to account for population growth in urban areas.
In Carver County, growth in suburban communities led to further dissection between the county’s rural and suburban voters.
Senate District 48
Sen. Julia Coleman, a Republican from Chanhassen, announced she’ll seek re-election in the newly-drawn Senate District 48, which spans much of Carver County, including Chaska, Chanhassen and Victoria.
Chanhassen Precincts 1 and 2, currently in the District 33, will now join the rest of Chanhassen in the same district. A small node of Chanhassen, including a portion of Lake Drive East will be in District 49.
The South Fork Crow River running past the town of Mayer marks the western-most corner of District 48. District 48 reaches south, drawing eastward along County Road 33, until forming a boundary line at 158th Street along the edge of Washington Lake Township.
Senate District 17
Redistricting shifted voters in the city of Carver to the predominantly-rural legislative district to the west.
The newly-drawn Senate District 17, which spans all of McLeod and Sibley counties, will now include precincts in Carver County.
The region is currently represented by Republican Sen. Scott Newman, who announced he’ll retire at the end of his term.
Six-term state Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, announced he’ll run for Newman’s seat in the district, now including Carver, Hamburg, Northwood Young America, New Germany and Watertown.
Kayla Pascoe, of Carver, has announced her intention to run as a GOP candidate for Minnesota House District 17B.
House Districts
Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, announced he’ll seek a fifth term in office within the new House District 48A.
The district encompasses Waconia, southwest Chaska, Cologne, Victoria, Mayer, Waconia Township, Laketown Township and Benton Township.
Voters in the western and southern portions of Nash’s current district — including residents of New Germany, Watertown, Norwood Young America, Dahlgren Township and Carver — were redistricted into the newly-drawn House District 17B.
Other changes in Carver County include a reshaping of Rep. Greg Boe’s district.
Boe’s district, the newly-drawn House District 48B, lost voters in Victoria, where precincts landed in Nash’s new district. Boe has announced his intention to seek re-election in District 48B.