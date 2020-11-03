Julia Coleman has received the most votes for State Senate District 47, based on incomplete unofficial election results from Election Day.
The Republican candidate had 57.64% of the votes, compared to DFL candidate Addie Miller with 42.26%.
Coleman received 32,329 votes; Miller received 23,712; and write-in candidates received 63. All 31 precincts were reported as of Tuesday night, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Coleman and Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
These are considered incomplete unofficial results. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, but received by Carver County Elections after Election Day are set aside and not yet included in these results.