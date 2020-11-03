Based on incomplete unofficial election results from Election Day, Kelly Morrison has received the most votes for State Representative District 33B, which includes a portion of Chanhassen.
The DFL candidate had 50.53% of the votes, compared to Republican candidate Andrew Myers with 49.41%, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Morrison received 14,190 votes; Myers received 13,877; and write-in candidates received 17.
All 21 precincts were reported as of Tuesday night.
"(I'm) a little disappointed, but the people spoke," Myers told the newspaper Tuesday night. "I appreciate all the support I had. We had a lot of good volunteers and I did a lot of good door knocking. I was proud that we did close to 30,000 houses. I did 9,000 myself."
"It's about the residents and how they voted. It was close, but not enough," Myers said.
Morrison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Of the 21 precincts in 33B, 17 are located in Hennepin County. Those totals were released first on Election Night with Morrison narrowly ahead of Myers 9,860 to 9,841.
Morrison carried three of the four Chanhassen precincts, an overall total of 4,290 to 4,003 votes in her favor.
According to Eric Sieger, Carver County communications manager, all outstanding ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will be counted. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether presidential ballots will be included in the complete official results.
These are considered incomplete unofficial results. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, but received by Carver County Elections after Election Day are set aside and not included in these results.