Dr. Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate for president of the United States, is making a live campaign rally visit from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at Lions Park Pavilion in Victoria.
“We are excited to have LP POTUS candidate Jo Jorgensen back in Minnesota to speak about smaller government solutions to our issues. She is the only candidate with this message,” said Libertarian Party of Minnesota Chair Chris Holbrook.
This is the third visit to Minnesota by the Jorgensen campaign. Most recently, she visited Burnsville on Sept. 25 to speak to a crowd of 200.
The event Friday is open to the public and free of charge. More info at: www.lpmn.org/event/halloween-jorgensen-visit/.