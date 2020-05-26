Elections
The state’s general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Filing is in full swing for Minnesota candidates running for the Minnesota Legislature and Carver County Board of Commissioners.

The state’s general election is Nov. 3, 2020. Filing runs May 19 to Tuesday, June 2 for state and county positions.

Filing for District 112 School Board members and mayors/councilors in Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria is set for Tuesday, July 28 through Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The Minnesota Secretary of State website notes that the following candidates had filed, as of noon Tuesday. In some cases, candidates who have announced their campaigns have not yet filed.

House and Senate candidates

Senate District 33

  • David Osmek - R
  • Gretchen Piper - DFL

House District 33B

  • Andrew Myers - R
  • Kelly Morrison - DFL

Senate District 47

  • Addie Miller - DFL

House District 47A

  • Jim Nash - R

House District 47B

  • Greg Boe - R

Carver County Board

County Commissioner District 1

  • Gayle O. Degler - Nonpartisan

County Commissioner District 3

  • Matt Udermann - Nonpartisan

County Commissioner District 5

  • Randy Clark - Nonpartisan
  • John P. Fahey - Nonpartisan
  • Mark D. Halla - Nonpartisan
  • Mark Willems - Nonpartisan

Soil and Water Supervisor District 2

  • Marcus Zbinden - Nonpartisan

