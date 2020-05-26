Filing is in full swing for Minnesota candidates running for the Minnesota Legislature and Carver County Board of Commissioners.
The state’s general election is Nov. 3, 2020. Filing runs May 19 to Tuesday, June 2 for state and county positions.
Filing for District 112 School Board members and mayors/councilors in Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria is set for Tuesday, July 28 through Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The Minnesota Secretary of State website notes that the following candidates had filed, as of noon Tuesday. In some cases, candidates who have announced their campaigns have not yet filed.
House and Senate candidates
Senate District 33
- David Osmek - R
- Gretchen Piper - DFL
House District 33B
- Andrew Myers - R
- Kelly Morrison - DFL
Senate District 47
- Addie Miller - DFL
House District 47A
- Jim Nash - R
House District 47B
- Greg Boe - R
Carver County Board
County Commissioner District 1
- Gayle O. Degler - Nonpartisan
County Commissioner District 3
- Matt Udermann - Nonpartisan
County Commissioner District 5
- Randy Clark - Nonpartisan
- John P. Fahey - Nonpartisan
- Mark D. Halla - Nonpartisan
- Mark Willems - Nonpartisan
Soil and Water Supervisor District 2
- Marcus Zbinden - Nonpartisan