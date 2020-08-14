Primary election results are in. Votes were counted as long as they were postmarked by Aug. 11, so officials counted through Thursday, Aug. 13.
Nearly 67,000 people were registered to vote in Carver County on voting day, per the Secretary of State's office.
Here are the unofficial final results as of Friday morning:
House and Senate candidates
House District 33B
- Kelly Morrison-DFL: 100%, 4,269 votes
- Andrew Myers-R: 70.47%, 2,222 votes
- Marianne Stebbins-R: 29.53%, 931 votes
Senate District 47
- Thomas Funk-R: 36.48%, 2,634 votes
- Julia Coleman-R: 63.52%, 4,586 votes
- Addie Miller-DFL: 86.97%, 5,105 votes
- Bala Chintaginjala-DFL: 13.03%, 765 votes
Carver County Board
County Commissioner District 3
- Matt Udermann - Nonpartisan: 53%, 2,003 votes
- David Hatten - Nonpartisan: 6%, 236 votes
- Randy Maluchnik - Nonpartisan: 39%, 1,481 votes
County Commissioner District 5
- Randy Clark - Nonpartisan: 4%, 128 votes
- John P. Fahey - Nonpartisan: 30%, 895 votes
- Mark D. Halla - Nonpartisan: 24%, 726 votes
- Christopher Lund - Nonpartisan: 4%, 144 votes
- David Pascoe - Nonpartisan: 8%, 242 votes
- Mark Willems - Nonpartisan: 27%, 821 votes
Traditionally, not too many votes stream in past Tuesday. But with COVID-19 and more people voting via mail, hundreds could have streamed in each day until the Thursday deadline, Carver County Elections Supervisor Kendra Olson said.
Just under 10,000 absentee ballots were issued for the primary, whether turned in via mail or early at the counter, Olson said. About 4,000 of those were still yet to be sent in as of voting day.
"You just have to kind of take it one issue, one decision, one adjustment at a time," Olson said of the voting process amid COVID.
The county canvassing board will finalize votes Friday.
Find details and updates at the SOS website and Carver County elections website.