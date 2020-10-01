Why are you running for this position?
I served as a member of City Council for 13 years and have fought to keep our taxes low, ensuring that the city provided excellent quality services to the residents of Chanhassen. I believe that the city is transitioning from a growth mode to a mature city where the challenge will be maintaining low taxes while still providing the excellent services that the city currently enjoys.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
- Balancing taxes with service-level expectations
- Developing the Prince property into a park and incorporating it into Lake Ann Park
- Selecting a city manager who will guide the evolution of the city from growth to an established and mature community.
How will you reach out to residents during your term?
I will continue the practices I have used during my tenure in office. Residents are welcome to call me, send an email or come up to me when they see me in public. When residents have issues that are more complex than a simple email or phone call could resolve, I will meet them at their home, my office or discuss what’s on their mind over a cup of coffee in a coffee shop in town.
What role should the city have in assisting people and businesses in the pandemic?
I was a supporter of taking a portion of the federal dollars the city received and leveraging those dollars, with money available from the Carver County CDA, to help businesses in Chanhassen. I have also supported loosening city ordinances allowing restaurants in the city to expand their dining area into parking lots or sidewalks where practical.
What areas would you adjust in the city budget?
Each year I look at what services the city provides and the cost to deliver those services. The challenge has always been to balance the services provided against the cost to deliver those services. It would be unrealistic to focus on one specific area at this juncture because of the interrelated dependencies within the budget.
What is your long-range vision for the city of Chanhassen?
I would like to see the city continue to be a place where families want to live as they raise their children and retire. We need to offer a warm and welcoming community that embraces all people wanting a safe, affordable and diverse community in which to live, work and play.
What qualities would you like to see in the new city manager?
I want to see someone who understands the services required by a community and the ability to balance those requirements against the cost of delivering those services. I want to see someone with experience working with city budgets, understands and embraces being a good steward of the taxpayers dollars.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
The answer to each of those questions is no.