Why are you running for this position?
I will be a voice for those who don't normally have a seat at the table — especially our children who deserve the best learning environment we can offer. I am a voice for the future generations and will advocate for the protection of the natural beauty of the area; more efficient transportation and mobility; and of course, healthy, active living for all four seasons.
There is a great need for more representation from ordinary citizens, more courage, and less political division in our government. I want to continue making Chanhassen an even better place to live and raise families.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of home, our neighborhoods, our schools and our local businesses. All of us working from home, students included, fully understand the importance of improving our access to decent, reliable internet service.
We must listen to the growing financial concerns of those in our community, including the deepening housing needs, increased strains on our personal finances and the impact of a worsening economy on our local businesses.
We must continue to make sure our parks offer residents great places to gather, be healthy and enjoy Chanhassen, including maintaining the health of our natural resources.
How will you reach out to residents during your term?
I have an active campaign Facebook page (Lucy Rehm for Chanhassen City Council), Instagram and Twitter accounts (@lucyforchan), as well as a website (lucyrehm.com). I plan to host online conversations to keep citizens of all ages engaged in the work being done at the city level.
My campaign is low budget and we are in the middle of a pandemic, so I need to be creative in how to use the limited time, energy and campaign funds, while safely and effectively communicating with residents. When the pandemic ends, I look forward to having chats at a local coffee shop.
What role should the city have in assisting people and businesses in the pandemic?
Listen to the concerns and find out the needs of our community. Take action to address those needs and keep residents and businesses informed about all the help and programs available as well as planned future projects. We must be willing to explore bold new ideas and engage with each other in short and long term planning.
Creating a “community for life” means creating a healthy community that will house and support all of us into an active and healthy old age. We also need to support local businesses who are willing to plant roots and grow our economy.
What areas would you adjust in the city budget?
Adjusting our city budget in the future will be made based on careful consideration of the needs of our community and in consultation with city staff and other experts. We have a great team working at the city of Chanhassen and I intend to make good use of all their knowledge and experience.
With that said, there are areas that deserve our full attention, including a greater focus on addressing the mental health needs in our community. I will listen carefully first, then make recommendations and work together for a vibrant Chanhassen.
What is your long-range vision for the city of Chanhassen?
I envision Chanhassen with a thriving arts scene, a place where tourists from all over the world can travel to visit our wonderful dinner theater, Paisley Park and the nearby Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. A place where people continue to raise children who are afforded a multitude of rich, educational opportunities. A walkable and bikeable, forward-thinking, green, high-tech, smart city, complete with a thriving local economy, opportunities for budding entrepreneurs, great transportation options, top-notch schools, trails, beautiful lakes and plenty of EV charging stations is rich territory for creating a healthy “community for life."
What qualities would you like to see in the new city manager?
The same qualities we want to see in all of our leaders: compassion, intelligence, honesty, vision, a strong work ethic, integrity, flexibility, creative problem solving, a welcoming demeanor and a strong desire to make the world a better place. I'd like to work with a city manager who is courageous and forward thinking, good at collaborating and also respectful of our collective history. We need someone who has fresh ideas and can move the city toward a brighter, more sustainable future.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.