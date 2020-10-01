Why are you running for this position?
I love Chanhassen and the amazing community that we have here. As the city grows, I want to maintain the unique character of Chanhassen and quality of life that we all enjoy. I believe that the residents of Chanhassen know what is best for this city and I want to represent them on City Council.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
- Pandemic: We should continue to support families and local businesses as we wait for the state to reopen.
- Growth: Residential and commercial development are poised to change Chanhassen significantly over the next decade. I am committed to listening to the residents' concerns on this issue and representing them accordingly.
- Public safety: I believe we should maintain a strong relationship with the Carver County Sheriff's Office to keep Chanhassen safe.
How will you reach out to residents during your term?
Staying active on social media is proving an excellent method of connecting with the community during COVID-19. Also, I will be maintaining an email address (matt.lee.etheridge@gmail.com) that anyone can use to reach me directly. I will be attending community events as often as possible.
What role should the city have in assisting people and businesses in the pandemic?
The city is doing well managing its funds from the CARES act and working with local businesses. The city should proactively prepare for winter, as cold weather will eliminate outdoor dining and families may be confined at home for even longer periods of time.
What areas would you adjust in the city budget?
In 2020 the tax levy increased by 6.55% (for comparison the levy increased by 1.10% in 2018 and by .097% in 2019). I am opposed to large increases in the tax levy, and for 2021 I would not support an increase to the levy. While many families and businesses are facing financial headwinds, we should challenge the city to operate more efficiently.
What is your long-range vision for the city of Chanhassen?
The population of Chanhassen is expected to increase by almost 40% in the next 20 years, so we have to plan for a lot of residential development. I envision Chanhassen as a home for families of all types and sizes, with a balance of neighborhoods and parks to accommodate them. I want to see the city with an abundance of trees and open spaces to preserve the natural beauty that we have. I would like to see a downtown with more dining and entertainment options.
What qualities would you like to see in the new city manager?
I would like to see a city manager with a history of effective leadership, someone whose abilities have been proven with tangible results. I would like to see a city manager with experience in both private and public sectors.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.