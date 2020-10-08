Address: 714 Ravoux Rd, Chaska, MN 55318
Age: 38
Family: Wife, three children, three siblings
Employment: United States Postal Service
Education: High School Diploma
Hobbies/Interests: Spending time with family and friends, BBQ, playing cards
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: I have helped people with mental health problems and have been working to build unity inside of the community.
Contact info: 612-990-3538; hughes@donta.info; https://donta.info/ Why are you running for this position?
I believe my perspective of life will serve well on the board. I lead with integrity and have been an active voice defending and helping our school district.
I have been working with the district for over a year on my own time, I’ve had many conversations within the community about our schools and some of the work that has been going on. I have also spoken with several of the school’s principals and their staff.
I have been doing some of the work that I believe is required by a district’s School Board.
What are the three top priorities you plan to focus on if elected?
Integrity and well-being of all students, rebuilding a relationship with the community, uplifting and listening to the voices of our educators.
How would you address the current budget shortfall?
I personally would love to try and pass another referendum. I would also look back at what didn’t work, improve on what needed work, also improve on what was done well.
As a board member, I would want us to speak to the community about their questions or fears. I would immediately denounce any lies or fear-mongering videos and articles made available for all to see.
I would want the school board to move and act as a unit. Working together is how we recover from the budget shortfall, but we have to regain the trust of our community.
What, if anything, would you change regarding how the district addresses equity?
I will reinforce the idea of what equity actually is and what we are doing to improve on this journey.
I will not wait for anyone to destroy work that is very well needed, I want to get in front of these problems. When false information is presented, I want to attack that information head-on.
I would also like to speak with people that think equity is something different than what it is. I will let parents and the community know why this work needs to be done and reassure them that their child is in a safe place.
How would you navigate in-person and distance learning during the pandemic?
Figure out a way to make “safe” feel as normal as possible and work on removing the fear from our educators and students.
Look at different methods of what seems to work and what doesn’t. I will encourage everyone to give their very best, as if everyone was in the classroom. I will ask the community to help out as well.
Students learn differently, and we have to figure out a way to set every student up for success. Empower the voices of students and allow them to help us along the way.
The district will need help with funding.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
Nothing in the last five years. Charged with a misdemeanor in 2012 (disorderly conduct) and filed personal bankruptcy in 2015.