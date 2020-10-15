Why are you running for this position?
To continue to serve as I have for the last 30+ years. Currently, I am the chair of the County Planning Commission. I also serve on the CDA board, and have served on the CC Park Board, Board of Adjustments and been involved in the 2020, 2030, and 2040 county comprehensive plans.
As the former mayor of NYA and School Board member, I have also been exposed to complex, multi-million-dollar budgets, giving me the experience to comprehend the $1171MM county budget. I will bring the skill set, the educational background, 17 years banking experience and the leadership skills needed.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
- COVID-19 pandemic impact. We are in unprecedented times with uncertain financial impact.
- Completion of Highway 212 from Carver to Norwood Young America. We must continue to have our voice heard at the dtate level regarding highway safety factors and economic impact.
- Land use and growth: The county is currently the fastest growing county in the state — a great place to live and do business. I will continue to support the current land use policies to preserve our rich agriculture history and the concentrated growth models within city limits, to handle the growth projections in the next 20 years.
How will you involve, and communicate with, residents during your term?
I will continue to be very active on various boards, committees, and involvement with community events and initiatives. This will continue to give me visibility and the opportunity to communicate while engaging with others.
Part of my success with this campaign thus far has been the door-knocking and getting out to talk to people. I plan to continue to be accessible to District 5 and county wide residents via one-on-one visits, public gatherings, by email and phone. I will listen, gather feedback, engage with citizens, and carry their voice forward. Together, we can manage the change!
What areas would you adjust in the budget?
The 2021 budget will be finalized and adopted by Dec. 15, 2020. Newly elected commissioners starting January 2021 will need to work with the 2021 budget that has been adopted.
Currently, it is recommended that the 2021 preliminary levy is 2.73% higher than the 2020 levy. I would suggest the 2021 budget be reviewed further for a recommended 0% increase over the 2020 levy, by looking at such areas as capital improvement projects, equipment replacement schedules and one-time projects.
We must be prepared to handle this unique pandemic year and the possible negative county financial impacts.
What role should the County have in assisting people and business in the pandemic?
The county should continue to implement their plan through the Carver County CDA and the CARES Act. Residents and small businesses of the county, who have been impacted by the pandemic, are eligible to participate in the CARES Act, which will provide relief for renters, homeowners, and small businesses.
The Housing Stability Program offers up to $5,000 to qualified renters and homeowners who are unable to pay their rent or mortgage. Small businesses are eligible up to $10,000 in funding to help cover payroll, rent utilities and payments to suppliers.
What is your long-range vision for Carver County?
The county comprehensive plans are the cornerstones that will guide the county through various issues over the next 20+ years, primarily in the areas of land use and growth, housing, transportation, county facilities, parks, and long-term financial strategic goals.
These highly detailed comprehensive plans were jointly developed between the county, cities, townships and planning commission. My long-range vision would be to continue to manage the established comprehensive plans, complete the agreed upon defined goals, while managing appropriate changes or fiscal spending as needed. This includes my vision of preserving the rich agriculture history and focusing the growth within the cities.
What is your favorite part of living in Carver County?
My family and I are very active and enjoy the many attributes of the county. Being a triathlete, one of my favorite things is utilizing the parks, trails and lakes.
The county has the reputation for quality education, healthcare, business, agriculture and tourism. My wife and I are lifelong residents and have raised our family here because of these qualities. As seen by the population growth, many others want to call Carver County home as well. It’s no surprise when rated as “Happiest County in the USA" in 2018 and 2019 and the “Healthiest County in the State" in 2019.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No, I have not.