Why are you running for this position?
I have always been interested in politics. Events of the past year have really made me think about what is important. People can affect change many different ways and this is my opportunity to serve the community and help affect change. I want to use the position to help shine a positive light on our community, to help it grow and thrive. I believe we can have difficult conversations while collaborating to create a less divisive atmosphere. I hope to bring a level-headed approach to the council.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
The potential developments to the south and west of Victoria will be crucial to how our city looks in the future.
80% of our revenue comes from property taxes and franchise fees. We need to bring businesses in to create more jobs. This would potentially take some of the burden off property owners.
How do we want our city to look in the future? Do we want our city to be welcoming to all people? 95% of our residents are white. It is important we do what we can to increase our minority population and become a more diverse community.
What role should the city have in assisting people and businesses in the pandemic?
In these unprecedented times, all ideas should be on the table. I applaud the city for allowing restaurants to use portions of our streets to accommodate extra outdoor seating.
I would like to hold biweekly or monthly meetings with the local business owners to get a sense of how things are going and what more the city can do to help them.
If our people are struggling, our businesses will fail, if our businesses fail, our city is no longer a destination. The council should look at and discuss any options they have available to them.
What areas would you adjust in the city budget?
I believe our council has done well with the city budget. The AAA bond rating the city received is a great indication of the city’s creditworthiness. My focus is bringing more businesses and jobs into the area to help take the tax burden off our property owners. The potential expansion to the south would be a great area for office buildings or an industrial park, which would bring much needed jobs and revenue to the city.
What is your long-range vision for the city of Victoria?
I think the council and our city planners have done a great job of laying out the vision for the future of Victoria. Even though we will see continued growth, I want us to keep our small-town charm. I want our locally owned businesses to thrive and I want to make sure our growth nurtures those businesses. I also want to see our community become more diverse. That starts with the city bringing in more jobs and more housing options that meet the needs of families of every income bracket.
Describe your leadership style.
I tend to be laid back. I like to take in all the information, assess/research and come to my conclusion. If you asked the employees that I manage, I hope they would tell you that I would never ask them to do something I wouldn’t do myself and that I am fair and I listen to their input. I believe that the key to being a good leader is listening to your people. I can’t promise I will have all the answers, but I will do my homework, listen to the people and use that information to make informed decisions.
What is your favorite thing about living in Victoria?
I come from a small town of roughly 700 people in northwest Wisconsin. (No I am not a Packer fan!) I graduated with approximately 50 kids in my senior class. Obviously, Victoria and Eastern Carver County Schools are not nearly that small, but I enjoy the feeling of a smaller, close-knit community. I appreciate supporting locally owned businesses and believe we have the best restaurants/drinking establishments in Carver County! I enjoy having neighbors that look out and take care of each other; and I love that Victoria has an abundance of large trees, farm fields, beautiful lakes and parks.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.