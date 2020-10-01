Why are you running for this position?
I am running to help create a community that my kids can be proud to be from now and as they grow. Thoughtful, creative and collaborative planning are a must and a growing Victoria needs to incorporate input from all residents.
Victoria needs spokespeople that are open and inviting to opportunities, moving the community forward and growing in a way that honors Victoria’s past while building for the future. My dedicated, outgoing, collaborative nature tells me I will be a great spokesman for Victoria.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
- Planning for growth – 13.5 acres and infrastructure development at county roads 10 and 11. Planning how we diversify our housing to offer options for residents looking to stay in Victoria after their needs change is also a priority. There is a lot to plan for.
- Fiscal responsibility and services offered – The budget and subsequent services that are provided to residents come down to stewardship, making sure we are setting up future residents and businesses to succeed.
- Parking – Weighing feedback so all residents feel heard and the city is able to find real solutions.
What role should the city have in assisting people and businesses in the pandemic?
Victoria’s role during the pandemic should be one of stability and information, looking out for public health, ensuring the most up-to-date national and state guidelines are easily disseminated to businesses and residents.
The city should continue applying for grants that aid public safety departments. These dollars are available and should be utilized to keep first responders and others in public safety departments equipped to safely handle the myriad of calls they encounter.
Utilizing these grant funds means the city doesn’t need to find the funds “somewhere” in the budget, creating potential shortfalls, service eliminations and/or outsized increases to property taxes.
What areas would you adjust in the city budget?
Currently I would stay the course, the city is on stable fiscal ground. Victoria has low debt and a budget stabilization fund that will allow the city, for a time, to weather uncertain market factors that may or may not be coming our way.
The only adjustment, to the budget, that I would like to see cannot come from moving funds from one account to another or increasing/decreasing a line item percentage, it will come from a concentrated effort to diversify Victoria’s tax base through responsible commercial development.
What is your long-range vision for the city of Victoria?
My long-range vision for Victoria is of a city that works for both businesses and residents by incorporating new ideas and voices while maintaining old traditions. A community where we have struck the right balance of amenities and commercial development so that Victoria feels like home, but homeowners don’t feel overburdened.
Describe your leadership style.
Collaborative – I work to bring in as much information from as many different parties as I can. This, hopefully, allows me to offer solutions that make those parties feel heard. I may not always agree with what is being said, but will always respect those who have something constructive to say.
What is your favorite thing about living in Victoria?
The life my wife and I have created for our growing family and the exciting future that is coming for our community!
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No not in the last year. Yes, to misdemeanors. No bankruptcies or foreclosures.