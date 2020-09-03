Chanhassen resident Ryan Soller is running for Chanhassen City Council.
“COVID-19 is threatening budget shortfalls and business crises in Chanhassen, and the next City Council will have to be financially savvy and creative to get us through this tumultuous time,” stated Soller, in his announcement. “I am working tirelessly to bring my experience in business, finance and innovation to help guide this city that I love through these unprecedented times.”
Soller has an MBA from the University of Minnesota, emphasizing in strategy and healthcare. He works for Minnesota-based software company, MatrixCare, helping the nation’s largest senior care providers address challenges facing elder care in America, the release stated. His role also entails partnering with local providers to sponsor charity events and spending time with seniors living in long-term care facilities.
“My candidacy is about Chanhassen forever,” stated Soller. “The promise of enacting positive change to keep the soul and character of Chanhassen intact while enabling Chanhassen’s citizens to stay in the city they know and love forever.”
Ryan lives in Chanhassen with his wife, Kailey, where they await the arrival of their baby girl this fall.
For more info about Soller’s campaign, visit https://sollerforchanhassen.weebly.com and follow him on Facebook at @SollerforChanhassen.