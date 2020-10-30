On Monday, Nov. 2, there will be a car caravan through Chaska and Chanhassen with a “get out the vote” message, reports Chaska High School math teacher Monica Castaldi.
"Feel free to join the caravan or wave us by as we continue to support the students of Eastern Carver County Schools," said Castaldi.
District 112 teachers, along with residents and students will participate in the event. All local candidates have also been invited to participate, Castaldi said. "The focus is to get people to vote, but individuals may post signage for their own candidates. The cars will have clings and stickers simply encouraging voting. That is the primary intent," she said.
Participants will begin meeting at about 2:30 p.m., and 20-40 cars are participating, Castaldi said. She anticipates the parade taking an hour from start to finish. Vehicles will be decorated for the event.
The route for the two high schools:
- Leave Chaska High School parking lot
- Turn right and go east on Pioneer Trail
- Turn left and go north on Audubon Road
- Turn left onto Lyman Blvd
- Pick up Chan teachers at Chanhassen High School parking lot
- Get back onto Lyman Blvd and turn right out of the Chan HS parking lot—continue to Hwy 41
- At the roundabout, turn left and go south on Hwy 41 to Pioneer Trail
- Turn right onto Pioneer Trail and go west to the roundabout and turn left onto Bavaria Road
- Continue to Hundertmark Road and take a right to head west
- Go past Clover Ridge Elementary School (it will be on your left)
- Take the roundabout and turn left onto Clover Ridge Drive
- Take a left onto Engler Blvd at the stoplight and head east back into town
- Take a right onto Hwy 41 again and head south into downtown Chaska
- Take a left onto Chaska Blvd to Audubon Road
- Take a left onto Audubon Road and head back up the hill toward both high schools.
- Continue straight to go back to Chanhassen High School OR
- Turn left onto Pioneer Trail to return to Chaska High School.