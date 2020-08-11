Primary election results are coming in during the first round of officially counted and processed votes.
Since votes will be counted as long as they’re postmarked by Aug. 11, officials will continue counting through Thursday, Aug. 13.
Nearly 67,000 people were registered to vote in Carver County on Tuesday morning, per the Secretary of State's office.
Here are the standings as of Tuesday night:
House and Senate candidates
House District 33B
- Kelly Morrison-DFL: 100%, 4,059 votes
- Andrew Myers-R: 70.69%, 2,031 votes
- Marianne Stebbins-R: 29.31%, 842 votes
Senate District 47
- Thomas Funk-R: 36.56%, 1,946 votes
- Julia Coleman-R: 63.44%, 3,377 votes
- Addie Miller-DFL: 87.14%, 3,429 votes
- Bala Chintaginjala-DFL: 12.86%, 506 votes
Carver County Board
County Commissioner District 3
- Matt Udermann - Nonpartisan: 53%, 1,288 votes
- David Hatten - Nonpartisan: 5%, 136 votes
- Randy Maluchnik - Nonpartisan: 41%, 999 votes
County Commissioner District 5
- Randy Clark - Nonpartisan: 3%, 77%
- John P. Fahey - Nonpartisan: 27%, 617 votes
- Mark D. Halla - Nonpartisan: 25%, 578 votes
- Christopher Lund - Nonpartisan: 4%, 106 votes
- David Pascoe - Nonpartisan: 8%, 189 votes
- Mark Willems - Nonpartisan: 29%, 663 votes
Traditionally, not too many votes stream in past Tuesday. But with COVID-19 and more people voting via mail, hundreds could stream in each day until the Thursday deadline and alter results, Carver County Elections Supervisor Kendra Olson said.
Just under 10,000 absentee ballots were issued for the primary, whether turned in via mail or early at the counter, Olson said. About 4,000 of those were still yet to be sent in as of Tuesday afternoon.
"You just have to kind of take it one issue, one decision, one adjustment at a time," Olson said of the voting process amid COVID. "We're just going to have to be reactive to the number of ballots we end up getting."
Complete unofficial election results are expected to be updated Thursday afternoon or evening. The county canvassing board will finalize votes on Friday.
Keep tabs on updates at the SOS website and Carver County elections website.