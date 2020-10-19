Victoria City Council candidates will participate in a town hall forum at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
All three candidates — Chad Roberts, Derek Gunderson and incumbent Tom Gregory have agreed to participate. There are two open City Council seats.
The event will be moderated by former Chanhassen mayor Denny Laufenburger. Each candidate will give an opening and closing statement and answer 8-10 questions. Residents can submit questions to be considered to CarverCtyTownHallForum@mediacombb.net.
The public cannot attend due to COVID-19 protocols, but the forum will be livestreamed and available as a recording on www.youtube.com/user/CarverCountyMN/live.