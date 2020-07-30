Elections
The primary will be held August 11, 2020. 

Here are the candidates who have filed for city council, school board and mayor so far in Chanhassen, Carver, Chaska, and Victoria.

The newspaper will keep a running list until the filing date closes Aug. 11, so check back for updates.

Chanhassen

Two council members — Jerry McDonald and Bethany Tjornhom — have seats up for election.

  • Jerry McDonald has filed for re-election.

Carver

Council Members Joy McKnight and Kristy Mock’s seats are up for election.

  • Kristy Mock has filed for re-election.

Chaska

Mayor Mark Windschitl, Ward 2 Council Member Taylor Hubbard and Ward 4 Council Member Mike Huang’s seats are open.

  • Mike Huang has filed, seeking re-election to the Ward 4 position.

Victoria

Mayor Tom Funk and Council Members Tom Gregory and Tom Vogt are up for election.

  • Council Member Deb McMillan has filed for mayor.

Eastern Carver County School District

Three seats are up for grabs.

Currently, no one has filed.

