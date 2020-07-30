Here are the candidates who have filed for city council, school board and mayor so far in Chanhassen, Carver, Chaska, and Victoria.
The newspaper will keep a running list until the filing date closes Aug. 11, so check back for updates.
Chanhassen
Two council members — Jerry McDonald and Bethany Tjornhom — have seats up for election.
- Jerry McDonald has filed for re-election.
Carver
Council Members Joy McKnight and Kristy Mock’s seats are up for election.
- Kristy Mock has filed for re-election.
Chaska
Mayor Mark Windschitl, Ward 2 Council Member Taylor Hubbard and Ward 4 Council Member Mike Huang’s seats are open.
- Mike Huang has filed, seeking re-election to the Ward 4 position.
Victoria
Mayor Tom Funk and Council Members Tom Gregory and Tom Vogt are up for election.
- Council Member Deb McMillan has filed for mayor.
Eastern Carver County School District
Three seats are up for grabs.
Currently, no one has filed.