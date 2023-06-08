Each year, Prince fans convene at his recording studio at Paisley Park to celebrate the life and music of the beloved Minnesota artist.
Referred to simply as “Celebration,” Prince began hosting the gathering in the early 2000s and it has been carried on since his passing.
The number seven was one that held particular significance to Prince. The artist was born on June 7, 1958, references the number throughout his work, most notably his song “7,” and this year marks “seven years of uplifting Prince’s legacy and carefully preserving his prolific artist output and creative sanctuary,” according to a Paisley Park press release.
It’s been seven years since Prince’s 2016 death, and Celebration 2023 plans to make the importance of the number known to attending fans, or as the late artist preferred, “fams.”
Attendees have the added bonus of getting to Paisley Park by way of the newly-minted Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway — a seven mile stretch of the highway adjacent to the estate.
Celebration includes live music, celebrity panel and unique opportunities to take a deep dive into Prince’s career, unreleased music and performances of years gone by.
Performing artists include Stokley, Sounds of Blackness, Shelby J, DJ D-Nice, DJ Rashida, members of NPG, Known MPLS and a new artist showcase. Special appearances include Chaka Khan, Chuck D, Doug E. Fresh and more.
Celebration is a four-day event from June 8-11. VIP tickets are currently sold out, but general admission and single-day tickets are available.
For more information, event schedules or to purchase tickets, visit the Paisley Park website.