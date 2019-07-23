Motor history enthusiasts take note: the 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance returns to Excelsior for its seventh year from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.
This one-of-a-kind event will feature more than 200 rare, historic and superbly-conditioned cars, boats and motorcycles from as early as the 1900s, displayed along the shores of Lake Minnetonka.
The charitable partner of the event is Bridging, a nonprofit organization serving the greater Twin Cities, provides donated furniture and household goods to families and individuals transitioning out of homelessness and poverty.
Attendees will enjoy discovering the stories behind each museum-quality vehicle and talking to the owners. There will also be live music, cuisine by local food trucks, beer, wine and Bloody Marys. Local artists, live painters and vendors will be on-site. Guests will also have the opportunity to cruise Lake Minnetonka in a vintage watercraft for $20, with a portion of each ride benefitting Bridging.
Tickets are $25 per person and only 4,000 tickets will be sold. Children 12 and under and active and retired military members receive free admission. Advance tickets may be purchased for $20 and are available on the event website.
The show will be held in the Excelsior Commons, along the shores of Lake Minnetonka.
For tickets visit http://10000lakesconcours.com. For more information on Bridging, visit bridging.org.