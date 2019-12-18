It’s the most wonderful time of the year again and along with the snowfall comes holiday parties, busy schedules and kids home for winter vacation. Keep them busy and engaged with these activities:
Brighten it up at The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
Winter in Bloom is a fun and festive event everyone in the family can enjoy. Check out the Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, for winter lights that brighten up the already beautiful gardens.
Walk around the displays, sip on toasty drinks and enjoy cookies. Santa will attend and listen to children’s wish lists on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. The event is open Friday-Sunday 5-9 p.m. with additional dates Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Tickets are $15 for non-members and free for children 15 and under.
New this year, is a New Years Eve party for families. “It’s a safe place to hang out,” Susie Hopper, public relations and media specialist for The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, said. The party will include games, activities and treats. For more information visit arboretum.umn.edu.
Scout out a sledding hill
• Carver Park Reserve at 7400 Grimm Road, Victoria: Forgot your sled? That’s no problem at this park. Sleds are available to rent at the Lowry Nature Center.
• Staring Lake Park at 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie: This park has a 700-foot hill and even a warming house you can cozy up in if you get too cold.
• Lions Park at 1103 Adams St. S, Shakopee: This location has an impressive hill sure to thrill you and your kids.
Be smart by staying warm at The Works Museum
Sometimes, the only way to pass a cold winter day is to stay inside. But, it might be hard to keep the kids occupied. The Works Museum at 9740 Grand Ave. S., Bloomington, is here to help.
It offers single-day camps for kids ages 5-10 and half-day camps for ages 11-13. These camps teach hands-on science and engineering. Camp themes range anywhere from solving mysteries to slime.
“Parents love that they can send them here to make a mess,” Kara Newby, the marketing and communications manager of The Works, said. To check out what classes are still available visit theworks.org.
Get creative
Kidcreate Studio has two local locations. In Savage at 7737 Egan Drive, and Eden Prairie at 7918 Mitchell Road. Both are ways for kids to stay busy and create something they’re proud of.
The studios offers several holiday themed mini-camps, classes and workshops for different age groups. This includes anything from making ornaments and snow globes, to creating toys they can actually play with.
Carrie Berger, the owner of Kidcreate Studio’s Savage location, emphasizes its proximity to local shopping. She tells parents they can get Christmas shopping done “without your little helper.” To see the different classes offered visit kidcreatestudio.com.