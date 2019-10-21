Award-winning actor and comedian Chris Tucker will bring his standup comedy show to the Mystic Showroom on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 8 p.m.
Best known for his role as Detective James Carter in the “Rush Hour” film series, Tucker is currently on a U.S. and international comedy tour, according to a news release from Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.
Tucker has co-starred in several films, including “Friday,” “Money Talks,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” His first standup film, “Chris Tucker Live,” was released exclusively on Netflix in 2015, where he shares his experiences from childhood to the big screen.
Tickets will be available Oct. 25 starting at $49. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.