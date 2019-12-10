Actor Rob Lowe will bring his new show, “Stories I Only Tell My Friends Live,” to the Mystic Showroom at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18. From the Brat Pack to “The West Wing” to “Parks and Recreation” and beyond, Lowe’s four-decade career is the inspiration for his live show.
In “Stories I Only Tell My Friends Live,” Lowe chronicles his experiences as a misunderstood child actor in Ohio uprooted to Malibu in the 1970s, where he embarked on his unrelenting pursuit of a career in Hollywood. Never mean-spirited or salacious, Lowe delivers unexpected glimpses into his successes, disappointments, relationships and one-of-a-kind celebrity encounters.
Lowe was a teen idol at 15, an international icon and founder of the Brat Pack at 20. Lowe became a Hollywood heartthrob in the 1980s with starring roles in “About Last Night…” and “St. Elmo's Fire.” Lowe later found success on television in roles on “The West Wing,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Parks and Recreation” and “The Grinder.” Lowe has earned two Screen Actors Guild awards and has been nominated for six Golden Globe awards and an Emmy award. He has two New York Times best-selling memoirs, “Stories I Only Tell My Friends” and “Love Life.”
Tickets to see “Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends Live” are available Dec. 13 starting at $39. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.