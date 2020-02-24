Winners in the 2020 Flash Fiction Contest sponsored by the Arts Consortium of Carver County will be announced Thursday, March 5 at an awards party in the Victoria Arts Center.
A social gathering is set for 6:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to browse the Arts Center gift shop and view the current show in the gallery, according to a press release.
Awards presentations and readings begin at 7 p.m. Ribbons will be presented for the top selections in both adult and young-adult categories and all entrants will have an opportunity to read their stories.
Light refreshments will be served. The celebration is free and open to the public.
The Arts Center is located at 7924 Victoria Drive in downtown Victoria in the studio level below Ruby’s Roost Bakery & Coffee.