The 11th annual ArtStock: Art, Wine & Music Festival is this weekend in Waconia.
“We are trying to find ways that we can engage our members from our county and from our community in meaningful ways that also support artists,” said Arts Consortium of Carver County (ACCC) Executive Director Zachary Hedner.
The festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. It will be at Parley Lake Winery and Deardorff Orchards, 8280 Parley Lake Rd., Waconia. ArtStock attracts over 1,200 guests each day, according to a press release.
The festival features over 50 artists and vendors from across the greater Carver County area. It’s a way for artists to display their talents and support their income, Hedner said. It’s also the perfect opportunity for attendees to visit the picturesque winery.
Medias such as photography, sculpture, jewelry, mosaic, painting, glass, fibers and candles will be on display and for sale.
“We are so grateful to be living in a county that has such a supportive arts community,” Hedner said. “It’s a great way to get together with local artists to hear their stories about their pieces and their artwork and to make meaningful connections over art.”
Festival attendees have the opportunity to taste and purchase a variety of wines. The Parley Lake Winery won awards for seven of its wines at the recent International Cold Climate Wine Competition, which took place in Waconia. Food trucks will also be on site.
Hedner joined the ACCC last September, so this is his first ArtStock. He is looking forward to the live music, which will consist of singers and songwriters from across the county. Many of the musicians are in the New Song Collective, an album by the arts consortium. The organization will soon be releasing its new CD.
“It’s just great to hear … how much talent and art we have in our community,” Hedner said.