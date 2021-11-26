Sever’s is well known in Minnesota for its corn maze and festive fall activities. What people might not know is it has equally spectacular delights to make the holiday season bright. This year, plan on bringing the whole family to Sever’s Holiday Lights.
This will be the third year of the Sever’s Holiday Lights. It started in 2019 and ended up working out well for Sever’s amid the pandemic since it is a drive-thru event. Unlike most events, the light show was virtually unchanged in 2020 other than it being much busier, said Nicola Peterson, part owner and operator of Sever’s.
The event was so busy in 2020 that Sever’s staff members had to scramble. The event quickly moved to reservations only, which are also required this year. For more information about Sever’s Holiday Lights or to make a reservation, visit seversfestivals.com.
The holiday attraction is located at 3121 150th Street West Shakopee. It opens on Thanksgiving and runs seven nights a week through Jan. 2. Sundays through Thursdays, the show is open 5-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays it is open 5-10 p.m.
Each vehicle costs $25 Sundays-Thursdays and $35 per vehicle Fridays and Saturdays. Vehicles of eight or more people cost $40 Sundays-Thursdays and $50 per vehicle Fridays and Saturdays.
DRIVE-THRU EXPERIENCE
Attendees can look forward to a drive-thru holiday light experience complete with over 2 million lights. Sever’s worked with a Twin Cities-based company to program the lights to move to the timing of music. A lot of the music is holiday themed whether it be traditional or have a pop music flare. Every minute of music took about 10 hours to program, Peterson said.
“That programming is quite a commitment and we think it really adds a fun element to the event,” Peterson said.
The light display includes large light up tunnels, wrapped trees, static lights and a megatron, which is a large screen of programmed lights that vehicles will drive through. Sever’s wanted the lights to encompass the entire vehicle so attendees can see them from all vehicle windows.
Be sure to keep an eye out for light up penguins, toy soldiers and other holiday themed characters. On Fridays and Saturdays, the light show will feature entertainment such as a juggler, Santa Claus as well as fire dancers.
The drive through Sever’s Holiday Lights is about a half a mile long. Sever’s lets attendees re-enter as many times as they like because the entire program is about 40 minutes long. If attendees want to see the entire program they can re-enter or park in the observation lot to watch.
NEW ADDITIONS
New to the light display this year is more light infrastructure and static light installations. Sever’s also added a selfie park, which includes a number of light installations that attendees can park and get out of their car to see and take pictures with. Great for the family holiday card!
All the festive sightseeing may make attendees hungry. Mini-doughnuts, caramel and cheddar popcorn, homemade calzones, hot cocoa and hot apple cider will be available for purchase.
As a family-owned business, it brings Peterson the most joy to see multi-generational families getting together to enjoy the light show. There is something for everyone in the family and everyone seems to have a good time, she said.
“That’s really the biggest enjoyment we can get. It’s wonderful,” Peterson said.