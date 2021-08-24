The August Cars and Caves Auto Show will offer visitors a chance to enjoy seeing hundreds of remarkable collector cars 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Chanhassen AutoPlex at 8150 Audubon Road in Chanhassen.
Freewill donations will be accepted on site to support TreeHouse, an organization with a mission to end hopelessness among teens.
More than 400 vehicles will be on display and many of the 120 unique, personalized garage condos (referred to as "caves") will be open for visitors. Collector car owners are invited to show their cars as well at this free event.
Retro food truck, Kurbside Catering, will offer food and beverages, and on-site parking is available.
The last show of the season will be held on Sept. 25 benefitting Chanhassen Fire Department.