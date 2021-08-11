The smell of corn dogs and funnel cakes; the sound of excited shouts from the rides; and barns full of furry animals — from llamas to rabbits.
These are just some of the delights that make up a day at the Carver County Fair, where visitors can find new and old attractions alike.
The fair, in Waconia, began Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
NEW ENTERTAINMENT
The Kent Family Magic Circus will perform for the first time at the Carver County Fair. The family’s act is a mixture of circus, theater, vaudeville and side show. Every day of the fair, the family will perform three shows that feature magic, trapeze and aerial silk.
Another new entertainment option is country music artist Jason Pritchett, who performs the evening of Saturday, Aug. 14 in the Entertainment Center. Pritchett was a top five finalist on America’s Got Talent.
According to Diane Polvin, the fair’s operations coordinator, “He’s a little bit more famous than our other bands are. I think it’ll be an exciting addition to our entertainment lineup.”
FOOD VENDORS
The county fair will introduce new food vendors that are sure to make anyone hungry.
D&D Goodies offers Vietnamese food, such as egg rolls dumplings and wontons. The Depot Bar & Grill will have walleye fingers, walleye and lobster tacos and wild rice soup on a stick.
Husom’s will be selling mashed potatoes with flavored butters and various toppings.
UPDATES
According to Polvin, the Carver County Fair Board has always focused on continuously updating buildings and ensuring that everything on the fairgrounds looks nice.
The Carver County Commons will be unveiled at this year’s fair. In 2019, the commons was built to replace the small and old chamber and sheriff’s office buildings. The commons is finished with sheetrock, but isn’t air-conditioned or heated, Polvin said.
“It’s really the sheriff’s command center,” Polvin said. “It’s a great building. We’re putting the Carver County departments in it, and then we’ve also got some commercial vendors in there this year.”
While the fair always had a tent for breastfeeding, this year, mothers can expect an air-conditioned building to breastfeed, pump or change their child’s diaper in. The tent wasn’t very attractive to moms because it was hot and dark, so the fair has added a lactation station in partnership with the Carver County Public Health Department, Polvin said.
The Public Health Department had funding through the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership and the lactation station met the requirements. The department knows the benefits of breastfeeding for both moms and babies, said Public Health Program Specialist Jean Pierson, and wanted to make it easier for moms to continue to breastfeed and support them, she added
“This is a building that they can continue to use for many years to come,” Pierson said.
While moms can breastfeed anywhere on the fairgrounds, some moms and even babies prefer to go to a quieter environment. Having this space is a nice asset for those individuals, Pierson said.
FAN FAVORITES
Fairgoers can also count on their favorite activities that carry on from year to year.
Mainstays to look forward to include the midway, animal barns, pig races, truck pulls, a demolition derby, bingo and the 4-H kids showing their animals.
The Carver County Fair is “the largest community event in Carver County and we love to host the community,” Polvin said. “A lot of people come because we … have everything the State Fair offers on a smaller scale.”