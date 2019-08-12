Carver-Scott County Master Gardeners workshops coming to Rapids Lake
Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge has joined up with the Carver-Scott Extension Master Gardeners to offer workshops this summer at the Rapids Lake Education and Visitor Center in Carver.
Plant Biodiversity and Invasive Species will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Discuss the importance of plant biodiversity for our ecosystems and how to prevent plant diseases and invasive pests.
Trees 101 and Pruning, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The world is full of trees and the trees fall into many categories. This class will identify types of trees and where they can be best used.
These free programs are open to the public, no registration is required.
For more information about these programs, email Cortney Solum at cortney_solum@fws.gov.
The Rapids Lake Education and Visitor Center is located at 15865 Rapids Lake Road, Carver.